Matthew Stafford’s wife says house sale is for safety of kids

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is selling his house, but according to his wife, it’s only for the safety of their children.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Kelly Stafford said in a video posted to social media that it wasn’t for any reason related to football.

“No speculation is needed,” she said. “We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3. So that is the reason that it’s on the market. . . .

“It makes us super sad [to sell our home]. That house has been incredible. We’ll never have another house like it. So it is a super sad thing, but it just makes us feel better knowing that there’s no real dangers of having tiny ones running around all the bodies of water, so that is the reason.”

Putting the $6.5 million house on the market naturally raised eyebrows, but the real estate agent who listed the property and sold it to them previously said they were “actively looking at at properties” in Michigan.

“I sold them the house before they had children,” agent Jeff Barker said. “And now with the fourth due soon, it’s just not conducive for them anymore. It has absolutely nothing to do with football.”

The 12,295-square foot house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and also an indoor half basketball court made of flooring from the Silverdome, five fireplaces, a sauna, a wine cellar, a glass elevator with service to all three levels, and the largest infinity pool in the state.

Very few of those things are kid-friendly, because you don’t really want children growing up playing sommelier or emulating the 1980s Pistons.