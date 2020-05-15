Patrick Mahomes will give virtual commencement address at Texas Tech

Getty Images

Texas Tech went only 16-21 in the three seasons Patrick Mahomes played for the Red Raiders. But he left behind plenty of pleasant memories.

Mahomes completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 11,252 yards with 93 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in his college career, while rushing for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Since his college days, Mahomes has gone 10th overall in the NFL draft and earned league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors. He led the Chiefs to the championship last season.

His alma mater is honoring him by naming him commencement speaker for the spring semester.

“We’ve got the MVP of commencement speakers next Saturday,” Texas Tech announced on Twitter.

The ceremony will happen virtually next week.