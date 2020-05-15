Rams re-sign Morgan Fox, cut Tanzel Smart

Getty Images

The Rams brought back one defensive lineman on Friday and said farewell to another.

The team announced that defensive end Morgan Fox has been re-signed. Defensive tackle Tanzel Smart was cut loose in a corresponding move.

Fox signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played in four games as a rookie. He was up to 16 games in 2017, missed 2018 with a torn ACL and returned to appear in every game last season. He had 18 tackles and two sacks while playing on 32 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Smart was a 2017 sixth-round pick who played 31 games over the last three seasons. He has 21 career tackles.