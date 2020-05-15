Ravens owner donates another $1 million, this time to Maryland Food Bank

Getty Images

There was an initial rush of donations from many around the NFL in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The need remains.

As such, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has donated another $1 million through his Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to the Maryland Food Bank, to help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bisciotti donated an initial $1 million in March to four area non-profits, including the Maryland Food Bank, supportint the community which supports his business when times are normal.