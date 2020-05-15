Report: Raiders spoke to LeSean McCoy before signing Devontae Booker

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy said this week that he’s been talking to teams as he tries to find the best landing spot to continue his career and it appears some of the running back’s conversations were with the Raiders.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders spoke to McCoy before signing former Bronco Devontae Booker this month. There’s no word on whether the two sides came close to agreeing on a deal that would have put McCoy in the same backfield as Josh Jacobs.

McCoy said that he’s “turned some teams down depending on the styles,” who the team has on hand and whether they were in position to win in the short term. Jacobs’ presence might not have been a selling point, although McCoy’s not likely to find a No. 1 role similar to the one he played in the past and Jacobs’ lack of work as a receiver offers a path to playing time in Las Vegas.

For now, it would appear the Raiders have filled their backfield need and that leaves McCoy continuing to look for the right fit.