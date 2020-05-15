Robert Woods wants to see Van Jefferson “come in and dominate”

Getty Images

Rams rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson already has a fan in teammate Robert Woods.

Woods told the Los Angeles Times that he’s been watching what Jefferson did at Florida and thinks he can make an immediate impact in Los Angeles.

“I was like, ‘All right, this dude, already he has that swagger, he has the confidence to come in and dominate,’ ” Woods said.

Jefferson has a lot of fans on the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay noted that Jefferson’s father, Shawn Jefferson, is a longtime NFL wide receiver and wide receivers coach.

“He plays like a coach’s kid that’s been around NFL-caliber players,” McVay said. “He looks like he’s been running routes in training camp since he’s 10 years old.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead echoed that from his discussions with Jefferson’s dad.

“Shawn was just like . . . ‘That kid was raised right. He’s going to work,’ ” Snead said.

The Rams traded away Brandin Cooks and hope Jefferson can step in and fill that role alongside Woods and Cooper Kupp. There’s plenty of confidence in Los Angeles that Jefferson is up to the task.