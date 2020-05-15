Team facilities can reopen Tuesday but remain closed to coaching staffs

Getty Images

The NFL will allow teams that are allowed to under state and local regulations to reopen their team facilities beginning Tuesday, but only for certain personnel.

The league ensured an equal playing field by specifically prohibiting coaching staffs from team facilities during the “Phase 1” reopening. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is among those who have said all facilities should open at the same time.

Some states remain under stay-at-home orders, while others have eased restrictions.

In a memo sent to team executives and General Managers on Friday that was obtained by PFT, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects coaching staffs to return to team facilities “in a relatively short time.”

Players could return as early as next month.

The criteria for the first phase of reopening include securing approval from state and local authorities, being in compliance with any additional public health requirements in the jurisdiction and implementing protocols developed by the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills.

Teams planning to reopen Tuesday must have Infection Control Officers employed by the team take a required training program Monday night.

Only 50 percent of a team’s staff is allowed in the facility at one time and no more than 75 people.

“No members of the coaching staff may return to the facility,” the memo reads. “This is important to ensure equity among all 32 clubs. Clubs may otherwise decide which employees may return to the facility, which may include members of the personnel, football operations or football administration staff, equipment staff, medical staff, and nutritionists. If the strength and conditioning coach is currently participating in player rehabilitation, he may continue that work in the facility. Otherwise, the strength and conditioning coach may not return until the rest of the coaching staff is allowed to return.”

Players still are prohibited from team facilities for now unless they are undergoing treatment or rehabilitation.

Teams unable to meet the league’s criteria for reopening Tuesday “may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria.”