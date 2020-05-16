Attorney says Deandre Baker turned himself in this morning

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2020, 11:05 AM EDT
Getty Images

The attorney for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker says Baker surrendered to police on Saturday morning in connection with felony charges arising from alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning,” attorney Bradford Cohen wrote on Instagram. “I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time.”

Cohen wrote that the full story of what happened is not reflected in the police report.

“Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement,” Cohen wrote.

Baker is accused of drawing a semi-automatic firearm and, in coordination with Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, robbing multiple victims of more than $11,000 in cash, an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot watch, a $17,500 Audemars Piguet watch and other valuables.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Attorney says Deandre Baker turned himself in this morning

  3. I never assume guilt in these matters, especially when a lot of facts are disputed. But at the same time, why even associate with people like this when you have so much to lose? I’ll never understand.

  5. How often do we hear about a player going back to where they grew up during the off season and because they still want to be cool, run with the old crowd who never got out of the old neighborhood and then bam, something bad happens.
    I’m all for maintaining friendships, but sometimes you just gotta move on.

  8. Let’s see …. these two guys might, stress might, have pissed away multi millions in earnings in the NFL to rob, at gunpoint, several victims in front of multiple witnesses. The alleged stupidity of it makes me think it couldn’t have happened, but as someone once said, “Genius has its limits, but stupidity knows no bounds.” Just for context, then, do we know the Wonderlic scores for the soon to be accused?

  10. bching4215 says:
    How often do we hear about a player going back to where they grew up during the off season and because they still want to be cool, run with the old crowd who never got out of the old neighborhood and then bam, something bad happens.

    I don’t know about you but my old crowd at parties didn’t have multiple thousand dollar watches and $11K in loose cash.. Not that it matters..

  12. His attorney is a believer in the system. If he believes the system is corrupt garbage then I’d have to agree.

  13. spyder9669 says:
    May 16, 2020 at 11:41 am
    11 grand in cash and a bunch of 20k watches. Rich people robbing rich people.

    **********

    Doubtful. The NFL guys yes, but their loser friends? Unlikely. Bet the cops will find those watches were previously stolen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.