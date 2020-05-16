Attorney says Deandre Baker turned himself in this morning

Getty Images

The attorney for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker says Baker surrendered to police on Saturday morning in connection with felony charges arising from alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning,” attorney Bradford Cohen wrote on Instagram. “I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time.”

Cohen wrote that the full story of what happened is not reflected in the police report.

“Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don’t rush to judgement,” Cohen wrote.

Baker is accused of drawing a semi-automatic firearm and, in coordination with Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, robbing multiple victims of more than $11,000 in cash, an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot watch, a $17,500 Audemars Piguet watch and other valuables.