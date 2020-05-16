Cody Latimer arrested for assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early this morning on several charges after someone called police and reported shots fired inside an apartment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office in Douglas County, Colorado, deputies were called at 12:11 a.m. They arrived at the apartment in question and arrested Latimer and took him to the Douglas County Detention Facility, where he has just posted $25,000 bond.

Latimer was booked on assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A 2014 second-round draft pick of the Broncos, Latimer lasted four years in Denver and then played two more years with the Giants. He signed in Washington last month. Given Latimer’s overall lack of production and the seriousness of these charges, it wouldn’t be surprising to if this turns out to be the end of his NFL career.