Falcons to reopen facilities on Tuesday

The Falcons have checked all the boxes, including the most important one: They’re in a state that is open for business.

And so the Falcons will reopen their facility on Tuesday, under the authorization provided by the league on Friday. The Falcons announced their plans on Saturday morning.

The Falcons said that the organization will have “a limited number of staff on hand and full safety precautions will be taken.”

Roughly 22 of 32 teams should be able to open, given state and local rules relating to the pandemic. The NFL has limited the clear competitive advantage by preventing all coaches from returning to team facilities as part of the “Phase 1” reopening.