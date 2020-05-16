Report: Former NFL linebacker Antonio Morrison faces felony charge

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Antonio Morrison was arrested this week and charged with intimidation, a felony, according to the Indianapolis Star.

A series of erratic behavior by Morrison led neighbors to call Carmel, Indiana, police on multiple occasions.

Morrison initially allegedly accused a neighbor of “stepping into his space” on April 22 and made lewd comments to the man, according to court documents obtained by the newspaper. A day later, the same neighbor called police, accusing Morrison of threatening to kill him.

The man told police he feared for his life, according to the affidavit.

Police issued a warrant for Morrison’s arrest Monday and a second affidavit was filed Wednesday, seeking to seize a firearm owned by Morrison.

Morrison threatened a different neighbor May 1, according to the affidavit. Then, last Sunday, the Carmel Fire Department responded to a fire call at a condominium. Morrison told firefighters through a window that he had burned food and everything was fine but refused to come outside.

Firefighters spotted a shotgun at the entry door.

Police arrested Morrison on Thursday on preliminary charges of battery and battery against a public safety official, according to the Indianapolis Star. Court records show he has not been formally charged, and it remains unclear if the Carmel and Indianapolis incidents are related.

The Colts made Morrison a fourth-round draft choice in 2016. They traded him to the Packers in 2018.

Morrison, 25, was released by the Packers on March 8, 2019.