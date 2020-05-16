Giants’ team facility will remain closed next week

Getty Images

Some 22 of 32 team facilities will reopen next week sans coaching staffs, who are prohibited by the NFL from returning yet.

The Giants are among the teams that won’t reopen next week, which isn’t a surprise given New Jersey remains under a public health emergency through at least June 6.

Giants senior vice president of communications Pat Hanlon confirmed to NorthJersey.com that the team’s facility would remain closed for now.

“It takes more time than four days to reopen a facility that has been shut down for two months. We are subject to state regulations,” Hanlon said. “Bottom line, when we are cleared on all fronts to go back, we will, in an orderly, systematic, safe way to protect those in our building. It has been a process and protocol we have been developing for the last month or two.”

The newspaper cited a source who confirmed the Jets also will not reopen next week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell cleared the way for teams to partially open their training facilities beginning Tuesday, provided state and local regulations allow.