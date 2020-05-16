Jaylon Smith looks forward to showcasing “all of my talents” in new defense

Posted by Charean Williams on May 16, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Since the Cowboys drafted Leighton Vander Esch in the first round in 2018, talk has persisted that Jaylon Smith would move to weakside linebacker.

Smith remained at middle linebacker the past two seasons with Vander Esch playing the weakside (when healthy).

The Cowboys, though, have a new defensive coordinator this season, and it appears moving Smith again is an option, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News recently reported.

Smith had 12 quarterback pressures, including 2.5 sacks, on 75 pass rushes in 2019. The Cowboys are intrigued by the possibility of blitzing Smith more from outside.

Smith joined Jane Slater and Bobby Belt on The ‘Boys and Girl Podcast this week and was asked how he sees his role changing in Mike Nolan’s defense.

“Really just some added tools for myself, man,” Smith said. “Being able to showcase my versatility, you know being able to run sideline-to-sideline, being able to rush the passer. I’m just looking forward to being able to showcase all of my talents. These guys are putting everyone in the right position, so all I can be is thankful.”

  1. This team is So Loaded with talent that it is scary. Seriously hate all that you want, but it will not change the FACTS. Im seeing Mike McCarthy as Andy Ried in this situation. So glad Garrett is gone he was so PREDICTABLE that even my wife knew what the play was going to be (no im serious).
    Im not seeing how the Eagles improved? They did Wentz wrong by not supporting him with better players around him, then WASTED a very important 2nd round pick. All that pick does is create doubt in your locker room. Then they over pay a DECENT cb. They needed a Vet to back Wentz (Cam/Winston/Dalton) etc. That second pick should have went in drafting more help for Wentz.
    We did awesome in FA and the Draft, but the biggest improvement will be the Coaching staff. I truly see a Andy Ried type of HC here in Dallas, New scenery for a proven winner and an ARK full of talent! I just hope it comes instant success and not having a learning curve type of year with the new staff.

  2. Odd, didn’t hear any mention of TEAM. Heard plenty about SHOWCASING MY SKILLS and individual glory. But nothing about TEAM.

    It’s so surprising the Cowboys never win anything.

