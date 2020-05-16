Jaylon Smith looks forward to showcasing “all of my talents” in new defense

Getty Images

Since the Cowboys drafted Leighton Vander Esch in the first round in 2018, talk has persisted that Jaylon Smith would move to weakside linebacker.

Smith remained at middle linebacker the past two seasons with Vander Esch playing the weakside (when healthy).

The Cowboys, though, have a new defensive coordinator this season, and it appears moving Smith again is an option, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News recently reported.

Smith had 12 quarterback pressures, including 2.5 sacks, on 75 pass rushes in 2019. The Cowboys are intrigued by the possibility of blitzing Smith more from outside.

Smith joined Jane Slater and Bobby Belt on The ‘Boys and Girl Podcast this week and was asked how he sees his role changing in Mike Nolan’s defense.

“Really just some added tools for myself, man,” Smith said. “Being able to showcase my versatility, you know being able to run sideline-to-sideline, being able to rush the passer. I’m just looking forward to being able to showcase all of my talents. These guys are putting everyone in the right position, so all I can be is thankful.”