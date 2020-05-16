Phyllis George, NFL broadcasting pioneer, dies at 70

Getty Images

Phyllis George, a former Miss America who became a mainstay on football Sundays, has died. She was 70.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, she passed on Thursday from a blood disorder that she first developed in her 30s.

George, the 1971 Miss America, joined The NFL Today in 1975, along with Brent Musburger, Irv Cross, and Jimmy “The Greek” Snyder. She was a pioneer for women in sports broadcasting, at a time when the CBS pregame show was appointment viewing for football fans throughout the country. George remained on the program for three seasons, returning in 1980 and exiting again in 1983.

She went on to do many things in TV and beyond, including becoming the First Lady of Kentucky and having a small but memorable role in Meet The Parents. Survivors include two children, including CNN reporter Pamela Brown.

We extend our condolences to her family, colleagues, and friends.