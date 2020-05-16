Quinton Dunbar turns himself in

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has turned himself in to authorities in Florida, two days after the issuance of an arrest warrant charging him with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Dunbar’s lawyer, who has extended the all-time record of claiming that his client didn’t do it, announced the move on social media — repeatedly spelling Dunbar’s name (first and last) incorrectly.

“Today our client Quintin [sic] Dubar [sic] voluntarily surrendered at the Broward County jail pursuant to a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements that have since been recanted,” Michael Grieco said. “As I write this an innocent man sits in jail, facing charges that hold no water. His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous [Miramar police department] that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their ‘virtual touchdown dance.’

“When this case gets dropped I wonder if the Miramar cops will be tweeting out their apology too. In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this. Quintin [sic] has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by the police’s rush to judgment.”

Grieco’s last point is his strongest, that Dunbar (if truly innocent) is being placed at undue risk of contracting the coronavirus. Instead of complaining on social media, however, Grieco should be focusing all efforts on getting Dunbar in front of a judge ASAFP and getting him released on bail, so that the charges can be fought properly while Dunbar is somewhere other than behind bars. At a minimum, Grieco should be pestering the police to ensure that Dunbar has sufficient protections against the virus while awaiting a bail hearing.

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker faces similar charges for the May 13 incident, an alleged armed robbery at a private party. Baker’s lawyer also has proclaimed his client’s innocence.

Both men are entitled to the presumption of innocence. It’s now up to their lawyers to parlay that presumption and other Constitutional protections into a dismissal of charges by a judge or, if need be, an acquittal at trial.

30 responses to “Quinton Dunbar turns himself in

  1. Don’t call us, we’ll call you…to the stand

    Sincerely,
    People who understand normal thinking

  2. I’ll say just this one thing: Baker’s lawyer is coming off a whole lot less arrogant and more professional than Dunbar’s lawyer is.

  4. Seattle hasn’t released him yet, so there is that. I’m pretty sure they decided having a strong backend could help the front end on D but the Seahawks have been snake bitten on their gambles the past 5 years.

  5. A big party and an armed robbery? Hard to believe no video exists. Or is there?…..

  6. When your lawyer can’t spell your first and last names correctly in a statement after your arrest you might have an uphill battle for your freedom.

  9. I seriously cannot stand douche bag lawyers like this. There are times where the lawyer is a bigger piece of scum than the person they’re defending.

  10. “Instead of complaining on social media, however, Grieco should be focusing all efforts on getting Dunbar in front of a judge ASAFP and getting him released on bail”
    ———
    Not that it’s a surprise 1 lawyer taking swipes at another but this tactic is solid. Posting a statement on social media likely happened while he was waiting on calls to be returned etc. I highly doubt the lawyer said let’s forget about getting him out and just complain on social media. Outside of that I’m not sure how you can say getting the court of public opinion on your side is a bad thing, outside pressure/more people pushing for justice(whether it’s actually just or not is immaterial) is usually what forces action or at least swifter action and for a lawyer to not use every weapon at his disposal is an injustice to their client.

  11. In my experience, a lawyer who struggles with basic writing quality is not a good one at his or her work. Dunbar might want to check the market for an alternative…

  13. If it IS based on statements that have been recanted – and at the very least, there was lots of conflicting reports even at the outset – this could be a death sentence in notoriously overcrowded Florida jailS. You can find multiple documentaries online about how terrible their jails are, 20 to 30 people in one cell with tightly packed bunks. Sending prayers to this young man.

  14. If we can’t count on a lawyer to get his client’s first or second name right, how are we supposed to take him seriously on the bigger question of guilt or innocence?

  15. “Instead of complaining on social media, however, Grieco should be focusing all efforts on getting Dunbar in front of a judge ASAFP and getting him released on bail”

    yes, but, when the local PD puts the arrest up on social media – and therefore out into the court of public opinion – like it or not, it makes sense to do what you can to put some doubt into the narrative.

    seems to me – if the witnesses who are now saying it didn’t happen, overlap w the ones who originally say it did – – that it’s going to be tough for a jury to have no reasonable doubt, if it ever gets that far.

    esp true if, i’m assuming, no gun or stolen property is ever located.

  16. “Quintin [sic] has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick.” Please tell us all how he was keeping a social distance at multiple gambling parties.

  17. Seems like the police have a lot of details, for this to be untrue. Another blackeye for the NFL, by several irresponsible players. They certainly don’t deserve what the NFL gives them; to be in a situation like this

  18. I remember posting, “why would the redskins get rid of this guy? He’s a real talent and upcoming corner.”

    Well I feel stupid now.

  20. “I’ll say just this one thing: Baker’s lawyer is coming off a whole lot less arrogant and more professional than Dunbar’s lawyer is.”

    ===========================================

    That might have to do with the evidence available.

  21. Maybe the lawyer should have had Dunbar turn himself in on a day that the courts are open so bail could be set.

  23. “They could be innocent”. Yup! That kind of mistaken identity happens to most of us a couple of times a week! “It was actually John Dillnger, not me”

  24. Michael Grieco sounds like one of those lawyers that use to advertise on the back cover of the local yellow pages phone book.

  25. “Maybe the lawyer should have had Dunbar turn himself in on a day that the courts are open so bail could be set.” /How do you know about that?

  26. He had to call up Stephen A Smith before turning himself in to make sure he wails on the air about how this is blatant racism and that he is being framed by Trump.

  29. Just don’t get these guys, hope they didn’t do it. Of course I thought that about Hernandez.

  30. “Christopher Allan says:
    May 16, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    “Quintin [sic] has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick.” Please tell us all how he was keeping a social distance at multiple gambling parties.”

    If you pull a gun on people, they surely will get far more than 6 feet apart quite quickly.

