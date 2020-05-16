Quinton Dunbar turns himself in

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar has turned himself in to authorities in Florida, two days after the issuance of an arrest warrant charging him with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Dunbar’s lawyer, who has extended the all-time record of claiming that his client didn’t do it, announced the move on social media — repeatedly spelling Dunbar’s name (first and last) incorrectly.

“Today our client Quintin [sic] Dubar [sic] voluntarily surrendered at the Broward County jail pursuant to a bogus arrest warrant based solely on uncorroborated witness statements that have since been recanted,” Michael Grieco said. “As I write this an innocent man sits in jail, facing charges that hold no water. His career and reputation have been put in jeopardy as a result of an overzealous [Miramar police department] that was so excited about arresting a pro football player that they tweeted out their celebration and even tagged his employer in their ‘virtual touchdown dance.’

“When this case gets dropped I wonder if the Miramar cops will be tweeting out their apology too. In my 20-year criminal justice career I have rarely seen an injustice like this. Quintin [sic] has never been in trouble before and to think he’s now sitting in jail risking his health during a pandemic due to recanted false allegations makes me sick. This is when the prosecutors can correct the wrongs committed by the police’s rush to judgment.”

Grieco’s last point is his strongest, that Dunbar (if truly innocent) is being placed at undue risk of contracting the coronavirus. Instead of complaining on social media, however, Grieco should be focusing all efforts on getting Dunbar in front of a judge ASAFP and getting him released on bail, so that the charges can be fought properly while Dunbar is somewhere other than behind bars. At a minimum, Grieco should be pestering the police to ensure that Dunbar has sufficient protections against the virus while awaiting a bail hearing.

Giants cornerback Deandre Baker faces similar charges for the May 13 incident, an alleged armed robbery at a private party. Baker’s lawyer also has proclaimed his client’s innocence.

Both men are entitled to the presumption of innocence. It’s now up to their lawyers to parlay that presumption and other Constitutional protections into a dismissal of charges by a judge or, if need be, an acquittal at trial.