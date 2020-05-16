Report: Dexter Manley has COVID-19

Posted by Charean Williams on May 16, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
Dexter Manley, Washington’s all-time sacks leader, has COVID-19, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Manley, 62, began feeling ill about 10 days ago and tested positive.

Manley is resting comfortably and is in no imminent danger, a source close to Manley’s family told Standig.

Manley played nine seasons in Washington after they made him a fifth-round draft pick in 1981. He made 91 sacks.

He closed out his career with a year in Arizona and a year in Tampa, retiring after the 1991 season with 97.5 career sacks.

5 responses to “Report: Dexter Manley has COVID-19

  1. My grandma’s friend who plays bridge every week thinks she has it too. Just shut the country down for 2 years and see who emerges from their lairs. One Corona death is too much, it might also save countless auto accident related deaths as well.

  2. People, you should stay away from your neighbors and wear your mask outdoors at all times. This virus has shown to be extremely transient in nature and flows with air currents from God knows where.

  3. I remember Dexter Manley testifying in front of the congress on how he managed to get through school including two years of college while being functionally illiterate. Not his fault. The educational system failed him, passing him along without regard whether he actually learned anything. Colleges valued his athletic abilities and covered up his academic failings. His testimony helped eliminate some of the more pernicious practitioners of college as football factory but probably not enough. There are still too many athletes who graduate sans anything you might call an education.

  4. Dexter is remebered for his famous malaprops. i. e. he once said ‘we are going to ring his clock and clean his bell.” We all hope you get better and not suffer any long term illnesses. No one is hopeless and not tugging for you.

  5. A great talent who could have been in the HOF had it not been for drug issues off the field. Relentless and nasty on the field.

