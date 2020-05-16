Report: Dexter Manley has COVID-19

Getty Images

Dexter Manley, Washington’s all-time sacks leader, has COVID-19, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Manley, 62, began feeling ill about 10 days ago and tested positive.

Manley is resting comfortably and is in no imminent danger, a source close to Manley’s family told Standig.

Manley played nine seasons in Washington after they made him a fifth-round draft pick in 1981. He made 91 sacks.

He closed out his career with a year in Arizona and a year in Tampa, retiring after the 1991 season with 97.5 career sacks.