Bond set for DeAndre Baker, Quinton Dunbar

Getty Images

A day after they turned themselves in to authorities in Florida, Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have had a bail hearing.

Via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, a judge set Baker’s bail at $200,000. Dunbar’s bail is $100,000. Prosecutors asked that both players be held without bond.

The judge used a simple formula: $25,000 per count. Baker faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery. The charges arise from a May 13 private gathering that allegedly took a troubling turn, with Baker and Dunbar allegedly taking cash and jewelry from other attendees at gunpoint.

Baker and Dunbar were directed to relinquish their guns, and to have no contact with the alleged victims. As with any case of this nature, violation of the terms of bail could result in revocation of it.