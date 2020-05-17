Cardinals will open training facility Tuesday with limited staff

Getty Images

The Cardinals will reopen their training facility with a “very limited number” of staff on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team website reports.

Most Cardinals’ employees, including the coaching staff, will continue to work remotely.

As part of the NFL’s “Phase 1” reopening, most teams will meet the guidelines announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday. The Broncos have announced they will wait until the week of May 25 to reopen, and the teams in New Jersey and California are among those not yet receiving approval under state and local regulations.

The NFL will allow teams no more than 50 percent of their staff to return to the building and no more than 75 employees beginning Tuesday.

Coaches remain prohibited, and the only players allowed are those who are rehabbing.