Deandre Baker issues apology for distraction to Giants and NFL

Getty Images

The attorney for Giants cornerback Deandre Baker released a statement of apology on Sunday after Baker was released from jail.

Attorney Patrick G. Patel confirmed that Baker was released and sent out a statement on his behalf.

“We sincerely thank all law enforcement for their diligent efforts to uncover the truth herein and sincerely apologize for the distractions that this event has caused to Deandre’s team, teammates and the NFL community during this difficult time in everyone’s life,” the statement said.

Baker surrendered to authorities in Florida on Saturday, two days after a warrant for his arrest on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm was issued. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar also faces charges stemming from the same incident, in which the two men were accused of robbing a group of victims of cash and luxury watches.