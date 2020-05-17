Is recent rash of arrests an aberration or the return of a trend?

May 17, 2020
More than a decade ago, NFL player arrests happened far more frequently than they do now. Enhancements to the Personal Conduct Policy, made in both 2007 and 2014 by Commissioner Roger Goodell, changed that.

Recent events (four arrests this week) may be an aberration, fueled by the fact that players have had their routines disrupted by the pandemic. With no offseason programs, there’s no structure for players from April to June. And there’s no opportunity for coaches to continue to reiterate messages about responsible behavior and good citizenship and avoiding situations and decisions that, for men in their early 20s, could create all sorts of problems.

That said, four arrests represent a very small percentage of the total amount of players currently in the league, especially with rosters at 90 per team. The incidents stand out primarily because there had been so few problems in recent years, especially in comparison to how things used to be.

It remains to be seen whether this week’s incidents are a blip on the radar screen or the opening act of a long, hot summer. Either way, it’s important for the league and its teams to take steps aimed at reminding players about the importance of staying out of bad situations. If the teams can’t convince the players to avoid trouble before trouble happens, the league will handle things in a way that will serve as a clear and stark reminder.

14 responses to "Is recent rash of arrests an aberration or the return of a trend?"

  3. These young men have never had much of any direction in life other than football.
    This is a travesty of family, common sense, and knowing right from wrong.
    They’ve been coddled and pumped up by coaches since they flashed some talent on the field.

  4. These guys weren’t your average undrafted free agents filling out the rosters. These guys had some money in their pockets.
    Somehow, I think that factors in. A roster bubble guy would tend to keep his nose clean. Some pretty serious charges in the mix.

  5. The lockdown had its effect on me. It made me slovenly. I am shaving less. Showering every other day, truth be told. And I ain’t proud of that. But, jeez, can’t see myself shooting up apartments or robbing people at gunpoint anytime soon.

  7. Distance learning and virtual team activities. Both bad ideas.

    Structure and discipline.

  10. Four arrests may represent a small percentage among the total rosters right now, but that’s 4 arrests of those who got caught. How many more are driving above the legal BAC with a handgun in the console? How many more are at illegal gambling parties every weekend?

  12. How about the NFL awards teams better draft spots in the third round to teams with zero arrests? You know to encourage good behavior and better role models. Things the NFL really should be trying to improve on.

  13. Just because these guys are football players does not mean they’re not criminals. If they were other professions, they would probably already be out of a job. Even innocent, they put themselves in a bad spot.

  14. That ringing you hear in the background are NFL Owners calling the Governors in their states to bring Stay At Home orders back — at least until NFL camps are allowed to open.

