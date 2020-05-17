Is recent rash of arrests an aberration or the return of a trend?

Getty Images

More than a decade ago, NFL player arrests happened far more frequently than they do now. Enhancements to the Personal Conduct Policy, made in both 2007 and 2014 by Commissioner Roger Goodell, changed that.

Recent events (four arrests this week) may be an aberration, fueled by the fact that players have had their routines disrupted by the pandemic. With no offseason programs, there’s no structure for players from April to June. And there’s no opportunity for coaches to continue to reiterate messages about responsible behavior and good citizenship and avoiding situations and decisions that, for men in their early 20s, could create all sorts of problems.

That said, four arrests represent a very small percentage of the total amount of players currently in the league, especially with rosters at 90 per team. The incidents stand out primarily because there had been so few problems in recent years, especially in comparison to how things used to be.

It remains to be seen whether this week’s incidents are a blip on the radar screen or the opening act of a long, hot summer. Either way, it’s important for the league and its teams to take steps aimed at reminding players about the importance of staying out of bad situations. If the teams can’t convince the players to avoid trouble before trouble happens, the league will handle things in a way that will serve as a clear and stark reminder.