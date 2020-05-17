Lions agree to terms with fourth-rounder Logan Stenberg

Getty Images

The Lions have started the process of signing their draft picks.

The agents for offensive lineman Logan Stenberg announced that their client agreed to terms on a four-year deal with Detroit on Sunday. The fourth-round pick is the first of nine Lions draft picks to agree to his rookie deal with the team.

Stenberg was a three-year starter at left guard at Kentucky and it appears the Bills were also interested in drafting him after a trade into the vicinity of where the Lions picked Stenberg.

The Lions took another guard in Jonah Jackson in the third round and have Joe Dahl, Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins back from last year’s roster.