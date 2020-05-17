Quinton Dunbar released from jail on bond

Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar made bail Sunday evening.

Attorney Michael Grieco announced Dunbar’s release from the Broward County jail.

“Looking forward to clearing his name,” Grieco wrote on social media.

Dunbar surrendered to authorities in Florida on Saturday, two days after an arrest warrant was issued on four counts of armed robbery. Dunbar’s bail was set at $100,000.

The charges arise from a May 13 party that allegedly took a troubling turn, with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Dunbar accused of taking cash and jewelry from other attendees at gunpoint.

Baker faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was released from jail earlier Sunday.

Baker and Dunbar were directed to relinquish their guns and to have no contact with the alleged victims.