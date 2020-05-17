Report: Giants tell DeAndre Baker to focus on legal issues, stay away from team meetings

Getty Images

The Giants’ virtual offseason program is set to continue without the participation of cornerback Deandre Baker.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants have told Baker to stay away from the team’s meetings for the time being. The 2019 first-round pick has been advised to focus on his legal issues instead of the team’s work to prepare for the 2020 season.

Baker turned himself into authorities in Florida after a warrant for his arrrest on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm was issued. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar also turned himself into authorities on warrants stemming from the same incident.

Baker was released after a judge set bail at $200,000. He’s also been directed to relinquish his firearms.