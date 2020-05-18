Anthony Lynn: Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but we like the QBs we have

Getty Images

The Chargers let Philip Rivers walk in free agency and drafted Justin Herbert to replace him, but in between they considered another quarterback: Cam Newton.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he thinks highly of Newton and explored the possibility of signing him.

“Absolutely, Cam is a tremendous quarterback,” Lynn said on CBS Sports Radio. “He’s been MVP of this league, he’s led his team to the Super Bowl and he’s healthy now from what I hear. Cam is going to be on somebody’s roster and he’s going to help somebody win a few games, but yeah, we did take a look at that, sure.”

So why didn’t the Chargers sign Newton? Lynn said that even before they drafted Herbert, they liked the quarterbacks they have.

“I feel really good about the quarterback room that I have,” said Lynn. “With Tyrod Taylor, Easton Stick — those are guys that a lot of people don’t talk about, but he was a Division I AA — he won like three national championships. He’s a hell of a leader, hell of a professional and I think he has a bright future in this league one day.”

Newton has a wealth of accomplishments in the NFL, but he’s now been a free agent for two months and still hasn’t found a job. Plenty of teams seem to like him, just not enough to sign him.