Attorney: Quinton Dunbar’s relationship with DeAndre Baker mischaracterized

Getty Images

The attorney for Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar continued to proclaim his client’s innocence of armed robbery charges during a radio appearance on Monday.

Michael Grieco told John Clayton of 710 ESPN Radio that Dunbar “did not do anything illegal” and was not present at a party last Wednesday night when the alleged crime occurred. Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm for allegedly working with Giants cornerback Deandre Baker to rob people of money, watches and other items.

Baker faces four charges of aggravated assault in addition to the same charges that Dunbar faces. Reports have indicated that the man lost some $70,000 gambling earlier in the week, but Grieco said that isn’t true for Dunbar and said that the nature of his client’s relationship with Baker has been blown out of proportion.

“Completely untrue, at least as it applies to Mr. Dunbar,” Grieco said. “Mr. Dunbar was not with Mr. Baker at any point within the week or weeks prior. I think that there’s been a complete mischaracterization as to the nature of their relationship, which is not as close as it’s been portrayed, at least initially. I can tell you they have their wires crossed on that one. I’ve already advised law enforcement that they’re completely mistaken on that.”

Dunbar turned himself into authorities in Florida on Sunday and posted a bond of $100,000 later in the day.