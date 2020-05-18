Ben Roethlisberger gets a trim after throwing with teammates

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have said recently that they aren’t concerned with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being ready to go after last year’s right elbow surgery and a video Roethlisberger posted on Monday won’t change that outlook.

Roethlisberger posted a video that opened with a throwback to him saying that he wouldn’t cut his hair or shave until he was able to throw a “legit NFL pass” to one of his teammates. The video than cuts to a hirsute Roethlisberger throwing passes to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner.

After several passes, the video cuts again to Roethlisberger in a barber’s chair with shorter hair and a trimmed beard that suggests he left the session feeling that he’s throwing passes at the desired level.

Smith-Schuster chimes in to say “he’s back” before the video comes to an end and one imagines Steelers players, coaches and fans are happy to see that development with more than three months to go before the planned start of the 2020 season.