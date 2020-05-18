Cody Latimer’s arrest arose from poker game gone bad

Getty Images

With casinos closed, some forms of gambling have become far more private than public. And it could lead to some unintended, and unfortunate, consequences.

The recent arrest of Washington receiver Cody Latimer, via Mike Klis of 9news.com, arose from a private poker game gone bad. Klis reports that Latimer had joined a poker game at a friend’s apartment, along with seven or eight others.

The friend, Roderick English, kicked everyone out after Latimer and another man got into a fight. Roughly 30 minutes later, Latimer returned, removed a gun from his pocket, and said that he had saved two bullets for English and his girlfriend. At one point, Latimer allegedly fired two shots in close proximity to English.

English, per the report, then pinned Latimer against a wall. Latimer hit English on the top of the head with the gun.

Latimer faces five charges including three of felonies. He was due to appear in court on Monday.

Latimer has played for the Broncos and Giants. He signed with Washington earlier this year.