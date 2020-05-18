Ed Oliver still taking part in Bills offseason program after arrest

Getty Images

A report on Sunday indicated that the Giants have told cornerback Deandre Baker to focus on his legal issues rather than take part in the team’s offseason program for the time being, but another team is taking a different course of action in the wake of a different arrest.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Ed Oliver is still taking part in the Bills’ offseason program. The Bills, like all NFL teams, are holding their program remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said in a statement on Sunday that they would not comment on Oliver’s status beyond saying they were aware of the arrest.

Oliver was arrested in Houston on Saturday night. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Oliver was the ninth overall pick in 2019. He had 43 tackles and five sacks as a rookie.