Frank Reich “very optimistic” Philip Rivers will spend multiple years with Colts

Getty Images

Philip Rivers has lined up a high school coaching job for when he retires from the NFL, but Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn’t think he’ll be spending all of his time on the sideline in 2021.

Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts as a free agent this offseason and hasn’t made any concrete plans about playing beyond this season. During a Monday conference call, however, Reich said he doesn’t think that Rivers plans to be one-and-done in Indianapolis.

“I can just tell you I really believe it’s Philip’s intent to play multiple years . . . I’m very optimistic it will be a multiple year thing,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Jacoby Brissett is in the final year of his contract, so the belief that Rivers will be back likely impacted their other offseason decisions at the position. They drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round and may have addressed the need for a young quarterback earlier if they were convinced Rivers would be moving on after one year with the team.