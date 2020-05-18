Gov. Gavin Newsom says pro sports could be back in California in early June

Getty Images

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in April that he didn’t anticipate football games being played in front of full crowds in the state this fall, but they are moving closer to a point where they could be played without fans.

Newsom said on on Monday that current numbers showing the spread of COVID-19 in California have led to thoughts of opening the state up for professional sporting events in a few weeks “if we hold these trend lines.”

“Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also can begin to move forward,” Newsom said.

Newsom has raised other questions about how sports will move forward amid the pandemic. As California and other states move toward opening their doors to those events, we’ll likely start to get some of those answers.