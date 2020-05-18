ICYMI Monday

Getty Images

If you weren’t working over the weekend, you weren’t taking “breaks” from work to read PFT. Since we take no breaks from our work (which isn’t work), there’s plenty of work you may have missed.

So here’s a quick link to the most important blurbs from Saturday and Sunday if (unlike us) you weren’t working.

The proposed expansion of the Rooney Rule is part of a broader overhaul of the hiring process.

Some within the league worry that tying draft-pick enhancement to hiring minorities will invite litigation.

Fritz Pollard Alliance co-founder Cyrus Mehri believes the proposed expansion of the Rooney Rule won’t create liability.

It nevertheless creates discomfort for Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

RIP, Phyllis George.

RIP, Michael McCaskey.

Vikings S Anthony Harris has accepted his franchise tender, and he hopes to remain with the team for years to come.

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens thinks his team could have a top defense — if it can stop the run.

The guy who was once smitten with Johnny Manziel’s tape became smitten with Damon Arnette‘s tape.

Is the recent rash of off-field incidents an aberration or the return of a trend?

Yes, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has kicked the door wide-ass open on playing for another team if the Packers are ready to turn the page before he’s ready to close the book.

The Falcons will open shop on Tuesday.

So will the Cardinals.

But not the Giants.

The Broncos will wait a week.

Dexter Manley, Washington’s all-time sack leader, has COVID-19.

If baseball returns without fans, it also won’t have fist bumps, high five, tobacco spittle, or sunflower shells. (Crotch adjustments remain optional, with or without PP. E.)

NFL games played without fans will affect point spreads; the extent of the impact is currently unclear.