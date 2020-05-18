James Conner has no doubt Ben Roethlisberger will be good as new

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has cut his hair and trimmed his beard after throwing passes to teammates.

One of those players who has caught passes from Roethlisberger this offseason endorses the confidence Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have in Roethlisberger’s return to health in 2020.

“Yeah, I don’t have no doubt,” running back James Conner said on Adam Schefter’s podcast. “Personally, I know his work ethic and I just know his mindset and what he’s capable of and what he wants to do. That’s what we all want to do. That’s win it all. Just take it one game at a time. So he’s looking healthy. He’s fired up. He’s anxious to play. I can’t wait to get out there with him. I’m going to play my heart out for him and the rest of my teammates.”

Roethlisberger, 38, played only two games last season before right elbow surgery.

Roethlisberger vowed not to cut his hair or shave until he was able to throw a “legit NFL pass” to a teammate. He posted a video Monday of him throwing passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer and Conner before sitting down in the barber’s chair.

Schefter tried to get Conner to criticize Roethlisberger’s beard, but Conner played the part of diplomat.

“Man, that’s a Pittsburgh thing,” Conner said. “I guess it’s just part of Pittsburgh and how they do it. It was wild. He was growing it out until he made that NFL pass, and he did that. He’s looking good and the beard looks good, too.”