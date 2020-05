Getty Images

The Lions agreed to terms with sixth-round choice John Penisini on Monday, his agent, David Canter, announced on Twitter.

The Lions also have agreed to terms with fourth-round choice Logan Stenberg, leaving seven yet to go.

Detroit made Penisini, a defensive tackle, the 197th overall choice.

He started two years at Utah. In 28 games over three seasons, Penisini made 80 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.