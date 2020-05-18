Matt LaFleur “super impressed” by ex-CFL WR Reggie Begelton in offseason program

Posted by Josh Alper on May 18, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers’ decision not to draft a wide receiver this year was met with a great deal of scrutiny, but there are a couple of new faces in the receiving corps.

Former Panthers and Colts receiver Devin Funchess signed as a free agent in March and the Packers signed former CFL wideout Reggie Begelton back in January. Begelton spent the last three years in Canada after going undrafted out of Lamar and is coming off a 102-catch season for Calgary

He has not had a chance to do any on-field work with the team due to the shift to a virtual offseason program, but he has still caught the eye of head coach Matt LaFleur.

“The one thing that really stands out is you can tell he is super invested,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He’s done a great job at picking up everything that we’ve thrown at him. He does a great job. We’ve been quizzing these guys quite a bit, and he is repeatedly at the top. I’ve been just super impressed with his approach and just excited to see him and see what he’s got to offer on the field.”

It’s no sure thing that Begelton’s work in the team’s meetings will lead to a strong showing on the field, but more success at that point should bode well for his chances of being part of the team come the regular season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Matt LaFleur “super impressed” by ex-CFL WR Reggie Begelton in offseason program

  2. In the Packer offense, it a receiver is where he is supposed to be and catches the football, he’ll get throws from #12. If he’s can be an Edelman or Welker type, the GB offense will more consistently move the chains–especially with their increased commitment to run the ball.

  3. He’ll be part of the team no doubt. Welcome aboard! There were a couple guys hurt last year, and a couple who didn’t make that jump. So there should be a place for this young man.

  4. The Packers have a reputation for turning obscure players like Donald Driver into superstar world champions, so the trail has already been blazed for Reggie.

  5. Blueprint for success after an appearance in the NFC Championship game:

    Step 1: Draft a backup
    Step 2: Draft another backup
    Step 3: Draft a 3rd stringer
    Step 4: Get your much needed additional weapon from the CFL

    Makes sense to me…. *cough*

  6. Ya and they were impressed with three receivers who made the team last year who are not on the team this year and did nada last year. Thus, must not take much to impress the coaches.
    Besides they are a running team now, something that I’m sure Rodgers is just gushing over.

  7. He will thrive with Rodgers getting all those bad calls from the refs to help the Packers win close games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.