Matt LaFleur “super impressed” by ex-CFL WR Reggie Begelton in offseason program

The Packers’ decision not to draft a wide receiver this year was met with a great deal of scrutiny, but there are a couple of new faces in the receiving corps.

Former Panthers and Colts receiver Devin Funchess signed as a free agent in March and the Packers signed former CFL wideout Reggie Begelton back in January. Begelton spent the last three years in Canada after going undrafted out of Lamar and is coming off a 102-catch season for Calgary

He has not had a chance to do any on-field work with the team due to the shift to a virtual offseason program, but he has still caught the eye of head coach Matt LaFleur.

“The one thing that really stands out is you can tell he is super invested,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He’s done a great job at picking up everything that we’ve thrown at him. He does a great job. We’ve been quizzing these guys quite a bit, and he is repeatedly at the top. I’ve been just super impressed with his approach and just excited to see him and see what he’s got to offer on the field.”

It’s no sure thing that Begelton’s work in the team’s meetings will lead to a strong showing on the field, but more success at that point should bode well for his chances of being part of the team come the regular season.