Matt Nagy: Zero agendas, complete honesty in QB competition

Getty Images

When Bears head coach Matt Nagy discussed the team’s quarterbacks during a conference call last week, he said the team’s quarterback competition won’t be taking place over Zoom.

Given the fact that there’s no other way for offseason work to take place, that will push the battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles to the summer. In a conversation with Albert Breer of SI.com, Nagy reiterated that Trubisky will be taking the first snap once they do get on the field and vowed that things will take their course from there without any preconceptions about who will wind up on tip.

“Mitch isn’t gonna be able to do it [in the spring], and Nick isn’t gonna be able to do it,” Nagy said. “So it’s gonna be very important, in whatever time we’re given — it’s just a fact, there’s just not going to be as much time for that to naturally happen — for us to see it. It’ll all play itself out. And because there’s zero agendas in this thing, because there’s complete honesty, it’s very healthy. Credit to both of these guys, Mitch and Nick, they’re both really good people.”

The nature of this offseason means there won’t be much time to ease into things once the Bears do get to the field. That should provide an advantage to the quarterback who gets off to the best start as opposed to the one who starts first.