Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker tussle on Instagram

Getty Images

It started innocuously, with the question of whether it’s harder to catch a pass while covered by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore or to break up a pass while guarding Saints receiver Michael Thomas. Then, Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker chimed in.

Parker picked the Gillmore option.

Then, via BleacherReport.com, it got nuts.

“For you yes,” Thomas said to Parker. “Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me first rounder.”

Said Parker, “Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game.”

Thomas was just getting started, however.

“In other words you weak they don’t even put your name in the same sentence as me remember that!” Thomas said. He then followed it with this: “You still not going to do nothing. It took you 6 yrs and 17 weeks to have a good game gtfoh blame your parents not no QB.”

The back and forth continued, but those are the highlights. At a time with few live sports, we’ll take the sports-related entertainment wherever we can get it.