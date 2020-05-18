NFL expands Rooney Rule, requires more interviews of minority candidates

Getty Images

The NFL is expanding the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule, which was established in 2003, has always required teams to interview at least one minority for any head coaching vacancy. Now Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the NFL is immediately changing the Rooney Rule, requiring teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for all head coach openings.

Additionally, teams will now be required to interview at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

Still to be determined is whether the NFL will adopt a proposal that would give teams better draft picks if they hired minority head coaches or general managers. That proposal will be voted on at the upcoming owners’ meeting.