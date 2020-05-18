NFL expands Rooney Rule, requires more interviews of minority candidates

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 18, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is expanding the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule, which was established in 2003, has always required teams to interview at least one minority for any head coaching vacancy. Now Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the NFL is immediately changing the Rooney Rule, requiring teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for all head coach openings.

Additionally, teams will now be required to interview at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job.

Still to be determined is whether the NFL will adopt a proposal that would give teams better draft picks if they hired minority head coaches or general managers. That proposal will be voted on at the upcoming owners’ meeting.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL expands Rooney Rule, requires more interviews of minority candidates

  3. What if a team wants to hand over the head coaching gig (like they retired) to their Offensive or Defensive Co-Ordinator. Wouldn’t it be a waste of time just interviewing potential candidates if the intention is to their current hire OC or DC?

  4. Can’t wait for their next brainstorming meeting in a couple years where somebody goes “You know, if we required THREE interviews that might make a difference.”

  5. Regarding minority candidates, I think they should adopt the rule that as many HC interviews undertaken the team must interview 50%, plus 1 unless promotion is minority on staff.

    For Coordinators, it should be equal to number of non minority interviews undertaken. Unless promotion comes from minority staff.

  6. Hello candidate. Thanks for coming out but I’m not really interested in hiring you. I’m just fulfilling the Rooney Rule that says I must interview a minority. So that’s why you’re here. Also, if I do hire you, it’s only to get a higher draft pick but after we make the pick, we’ll just fire you. But thanks for coming all this way. Best luck on your future endeavors

  8. How come no out cry that blacks make up 75% of the players in the NFL and 90% in the NBA

  9. This has got the making of a 50 billion dollar lawsuit that would encompass all sorts of left wing legislation, like title IX and such. That will be fun.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.