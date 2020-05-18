NFL promotes Jeff Miller to oversee communications, public affairs and policy

Getty Images

Jeff Miller has received a promotion in the league office.

The NFL announced today that Miller has been promoted to the title of Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy. He was previously Executive Vice President of Health and Safety Initiatives.

Miller will continue to oversee health and safety but will now also be responsible for managing the league’s communications and public affairs.

“Jeff’s experience – from policy development, to government relations and philanthropic endeavors, as well as continuing to champion our highest priority, the health and safety of players – makes him the right fit, especially today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Jeff has the trust and confidence of club ownership, partners, and league colleagues alike, as health and safety efforts have collaborated with the competition committee and the football community at all levels.”

Miller has been with the NFL since 2008. Prior to that he served as Chief Counsel and Staff Director for the Antitrust and Business Competition Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.