Panthers’ team facility to remain closed this week

Getty Images

Although 22 of 32 team facilities have clearance to partially reopen beginning Tuesday, it remains to be seen how many actually return this week.

The Titans and Broncos already have indicated they won’t allow any employees back in their buildings this week. Now comes word the Panthers won’t either.

Even though the Panthers meet North Carolina and Mecklenberg County regulations, clearing the way for a reopening with a limited number of employees, the Panthers plan to keep Bank of America Stadium closed until early June, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The NFL ordered all team facilities shut down March 25 after stay-at-home orders already had closed some. The league is not allowing any coaches to return until all 32 team facilities meet the criteria announced by commissioner Roger Goodell last week.

But beginning Tuesday, teams that meet the league’s guidelines can welcome back 50 percent of their staff, excluding coaches and players, up to 75 people.