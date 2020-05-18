Patrick Mahomes the betting favorite to lead NFL in passing yards

Getty Images

The Vegas odds say Patrick Mahomes is showing no signs of slowing down.

Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP, is the betting favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards in 2020. At Caesars Sportsbook, Mahomes’ odds are listed at +350.

Leading the league in passing yards is one accomplishment Mahomes does not yet have on his résumé. In 2018, his first year as the Chiefs’ starter, he finished just short of Ben Roethlisberger for the league lead. In 2019, when he missed two games, Mahomes was well short. But this may be the year for Mahomes to do it, especially if he plays 16 games.

The quarterback with the next-best odds is Dak Prescott at +700, followed by Jared Goff at +900. Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are at +1000. Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady are all at +1400.

Mahomes is also the betting favorite to win the league MVP.