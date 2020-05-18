Patrick Peterson: This is probably best team I’ve been part of on paper

Getty Images

Cornerback Patrick Peterson has had some mixed feelings at times about being a part of the Cardinals in recent years, but there’s no chatter about trades or anything else this offseason.

Peterson counts himself among those who think the team has made strong moves over the last couple of months. They signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, traded for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and drafted versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons in the first round to headline those maneuvers.

That’s left Peterson feeling like this year’s team sets up to be better than any of the others he’s played on since coming to Arizona in 2011.

“This is probably the best football team I’ve been a part of on paper. . . . What we’ve been able to add to the team this year, what the front office has been able to accomplish this offseason (without) being able to see guys and not being able to be around, it’s been second to none,” Peterson said. “I mean, unbelievable.” Peterson said on The Hyperice Lab podcast, via the Cardinals website.

Peterson has been on a couple of playoff teams in Arizona, including one that made it to the NFC Championship Game, and added that success won’t “happen by putting a bunch of pieces together.” He said that he and other veterans have to “manage the locker room, manage the egos and make sure everybody is on the same page” if they’re going to go from looking good on paper to looking good in the standings.