Quinton Dunbar apologizes to Seahawks for “unnecessary distractions”

Getty Images

A few hours after posting bail and leaving a Florida jail, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar posted a statement on his Instagram page.

“I would like to thank all my fans for the support and apologize to the Seattle Seahawks organization for any unnecessary distractions that these allegations against me may have caused,” Dunbar wrote Sunday night. “In addition, I am very grateful to be apart of a team that supports one another and uphold [sic] the credibility of each of its members through adverse situations. Moving forward, this entire situation has taught me how to not associate myself with environments that may mischaracterize [sic] my values and who I am.”

Dunbar faces four counts of armed robbery.

Dunbar and Giants cornerback Deandre Baker attended a party at a residence in Miramar, Florida, on Wednesday night when an argument ensued. They are accused of taking cash and expensive jewelry from other attendees at gunpoint.

Baker, who faces four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, issued his own statement Sunday afternoon.