Raiders waive Nick Nelson with Prince Amukamara signing official

Getty Images

The Raiders made the signing of cornerback Prince Amukamara official on Monday and that meant they needed to say goodbye to another player.

The team announced that they have waived cornerback Nick Nelson with a failed physical designation at the end of their release about the Amukamara signing.

Nelson was a fourth-round pick in 2018 and played 10 games during his rookie season. He failed to make the team out of camp last year, but returned to the active roster for 23 snaps in two appearances late in the regular season.

Nelson has 20 tackles and a fumble recovery over his 12-game career.

Amukamara joins Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen, Nevin Lawson and Isaiah Johnson at the top of the cornerback depth chart in Vegas.