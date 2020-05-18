Former 49ers G.M. calls Joe Staley “really good,” but “he ain’t Trent Williams”

Getty Images

No one knows what the 49ers had at left tackle or what they’re getting at left tackle better than Scot McCloughan.

He was the 49ers’ vice president of player personnel in 2007 when they traded up to select Joe Staley in the first round before becoming the team’s General Manager in 2008. McCloughan was Washington’s General Manager in 2015-16 while Trent Williams‘ was there.

So McCloughan knows of which he speaks.

He knows how good Staley was in a 13-season career that recently ended in retirement. The 49ers might have an upgrade in Williams, whom they traded for to replace Staley.

“Joe Staley is a really good tackle. Don’t get me wrong,” McCloughan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But he ain’t Trent Williams. He hasn’t been Trent Williams. And won’t be Trent Williams when Trent’s career is over and you compare them.”

Staley, 35, made six Pro Bowls. Williams, 31, had earned seven consecutive Pro Bowls until not playing last season.

The 49ers traded two draft picks to Washington on April 25 to get Williams.