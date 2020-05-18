Texas allowing pro sports to return May 31

Getty Images

Texas is readying to welcome back pro sports to the state.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon that “Texas is prepared to move into Phase 2 for further reopening of business.”

The Genesys 600 NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled for June 6, a day after the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

The PGA Tour is scheduled to resume its season with the Charles Schwab Challenge event June 11-14 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

It does not mean business as usual, though, with both IndyCar and the PGA Tour returning to competition without fans.

“The professional sporting events may not have spectators physically present on the premises,” the state’s minimum standard health protocols statement reads. “Each league must submit, along with a request for approval in the manner prescribed by the Department of State Health Services, a plan that incorporates applicable minimum standard health protocols recommended by the Department of State Health Services and such additional measures as are needed to ensure a safe plan for conducting the events.”

The Cowboys are scheduled to hold training camp in Oxnard, California, but it seems more likely they will remain at their training facility in Frisco, Texas. The Texans hold camp at their training facility in Houston.