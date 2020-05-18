Titans have high hopes for Vic Beasley

Getty Images

The Titans have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney.

But if for some reason they aren’t able to reel him in, there will be even more pressure on Vic Beasley.

The Titans signed the former Falcons first-rounder during free agency, and without draft additions to their pass rush, they’ll be counting on the flashes he showed in Atlanta becoming a more regular occurence.

“We brought him in because he’s got some ability to rush the passer off the edge,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website. “Watch him back through the tape, he’s a guy that plays hard, he’s fast, he’s got good length, he’s got some good snaps on tape.

“I think our head coach played 12, 13, 14, 15 years at that position, and he’s got a wealth of knowledge at that position. I just think that he can work with Vic, along with (outside linebackers coach) Shane Bowen and really hopefully take his game to another level.”

Beasley has 37.5 sacks in five seasons, but 15.5 of them came in 2016. He had 8.0 last year, and the Falcons were willing to let him walk (replacing him with Dante Fowler).

The Titans need at least that much from him, as they have a young group of pass-rushers, and other than Harold Landry (who led them with 9.0 sacks last year), there’s not much which they can count on.

“We have some guys that have played and made plays in this league. I think there’s some versatility, . . .” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We’ll have to get Vic up to speed as soon as we can, and as always with any player, as much as they can handle, that’s what we’ll give them. If they can handle that and they prove to be proficient in the things we ask them to do, then we’ll look to give them some more.”

Of course, they won’t know how he fits (or possibly who fits around him) until training camp, but the need is clearly there.