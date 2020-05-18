Ty Montgomery: Saints offer perfect opportunity to find my offensive niche

Getty Images

Ty Montgomery began his NFL career as a wide receiver and moved to running back late in his second season with the Packers, but he failed to latch onto a prominent role before leaving Green Bay during the 2018 season.

He landed with the Ravens and joined the Jets last year without finding much more in the way of consistent playing time with either team. Montgomery’s next chapter is set to take place in New Orleans after he signed with the Saints last week and he said on Monday that he thinks it is the right spot for him to find his place in an offense because of how much use the Saints have gotten out of other versatile players in the past.

“Speaking with my agent, this is just a perfect opportunity for someone in my position, who basically has kind of struggled a little bit in trying to find my niche and my role in offenses, being drafted as a receiver and then moving to running back,” Montgomery said, via the team’s website. “Sort of being in different boxes and trying to figure out how to fit the best in an offense. I think the Saints Offense gives me that.”

Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray are back after serving as the team’s two leading rushers last year and the Saints signed Emmanuel Sanders to go with Michael Thomas at the top of the receiver group. Getting a full sense of how Montgomery fits alongside those players will likely have to wait until the Saints can actually get on the field.