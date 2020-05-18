Tyreek Hill: I feel like this will be a crazy year for me

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill showed how well he can run a route late in Super Bowl LIV when he shook the 49ers defense for a 44-yard catch on a play called 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp.

Hill’s catch set up a Travis Kelce touchdown that cut the 49ers lead to three points and the Chiefs would finish off the comeback a few plays later. They haven’t been able to do any in-person work on their repeat attempt since the win in Miami, but Hill believes the team will see even better route running once they do get back together.

“I’m kind of taking a different approach this year. I’m doing yoga two times a week, so I’m getting into yoga a lot. I’ve been trying to open up my hips a little more and open up my glutes — things like that,” Hill said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been feeling amazing and [I’ve] been getting out of routes even better. It’s going to be crazy. I feel like this is going to be a crazy year for me, so I’m excited.”

The prospect of Hill adding to his skills as a receiver is likely exciting to everyone with the Chiefs and another reason for them to look forward to finally getting back to work.