Adam Thielen: I probably wouldn’t be in NFL if I was a rookie in this year’s situation

Getty Images

One of the many talking points that has accompanied the move to a virtual offseason program amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been the impact it will have on undrafted rookies trying to make teams.

With no spring work on the field, they’ll have limited time to make an impression whether camps open on schedule or not. There were also no rookie minicamps featuring tryout players looking to catch the eye of a team.

That’s what Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did in May 2013 after finishing up at Minnesota State. He didn’t make the team, but landed on the practice squad before breaking through the next season. Thielen doesn’t think that’s how things would have played out for him under present conditions, though.

“Honestly, I probably wouldn’t be in the NFL if this would’ve happened my rookie year. It’s kind of crazy to think about those things,” Thielen said, via Jeff Wald of FOX9 Sports.

There are a lot of players hoping for the same kind of opportunity that Thielen created for himself, but they’ll have to do it under a shorter timeline this summer.