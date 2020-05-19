Attorney for DeAndre Baker expects case to be dismissed

Getty Images

Patrick Patel, an attorney representing New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker, expects the case against his client on alleged armed robbery charges to be dismissed in the near future.

“This case is going to be dismissed,” Patel said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “One day soon, this case is gonna be dismissed.”

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have both been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and Baker has also had four counts of aggravated assault levied against him as well for an alleged incident that occurred last Wednesday night at a house party in Miramar, Fla. The two players were alleged to have stolen over $70,000 worth of valuables, mainly watches, and cash from other party attendees at gunpoint.

Dunbar’s attorney has also come out strongly in support of his client and said he had obtained affidavits from the alleged victims recanting the claims they had made to police about his involvement.

“Go look at the criminal history of the victims,” Patel said. “Go look at the criminal history of Baker. You know what the score is? One hundred to zero. Baker.

“They’re ruining this kid for no reason at all, other than he was an easy mark. I believe this is an extortion to try to get money from him.”

Patel, and Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco, both spoke highly of the detective assigned to the case, Mark Moretti, and believe that he sees the incident for what it is.

“(He’s) a very sharp guy, he’s seeing through this whole charade,” Patel said.